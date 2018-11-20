Pilmar Smith, former Hearts vice chairman, dies at East Lothian home

Hearts legend and former chairman of Lothian Buses, Pilmar Smith, has sadly passed away at his East Lothian home today.

Pilmar Smith was Vice Chairman of the football club from 1981-1994 during the Wallace Mercer era, and was a Labour stalwart and chairman of the party’s East Lothian constituency.

HEARTS DIRECTORS L TO R DOUGLAS PARK, WALLACE MERCER AND PILMAR SMITH

Former Hearts chairman George Foulkes, a close friend of Mr Smith, revealed the sad news on social media this afternoon.

In a Facebook post he wrote: “Really devastated to hear from his loving niece, Lesley Croan, that my good friend, Hearts legend and Labour stalwart, Pilmar Smith, passed away at his home in North Berwick earlier today. His contribution to Heart of Midlothian was massive and he was a friend to so many of the Hearts players right up to the present day. He was Chair of East Lothian constiuency labour party and known to so many of the leaderhip of the party over the years. He will be really greatly missed by so many people whose lives he touched.”

Several of Mr Foulkes’ Twitter followers have also responded with messages of sympathy following the news.

Many described Mr Smith as a “great guy” and a “proper gentleman.”

READ MORE: First-class service is fare play to chief Pilmar

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital