Pittsburgh shooting: Multiple deaths in attack on US synagogue

Multiple people have been killed and six are injured in a shooting at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The attack happened at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill area of the city during morning prayers.

The tree-lined residential neighbourhood, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community.

Four police officers are among the six wounded. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two other victims are said to be in a critical and serious condition.

Police respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Picture: AP

The shooter was apprehended and taken to hospital.

Wendell Hissrich, public safety director for the city of Pittsburgh said: “It’s a very horrific crime scene. It’s one of the worst that I’ve seen.”

Mr Hissrich declined to give details on the number of fatalities. US media outlets reported at least four people had been killed.

President Donald Trump said has been monitoring the shooting.

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Picture: Google Maps

In a tweet, Mr Trump encouraged people to shelter in place and said “looks like multiple fatalities”.