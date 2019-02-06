Plans approved for student flats on Edinburgh Sick Kids’ site

Proposals to knock down part of a children’s hospital to make way for student accommodation and housing have been approved – but permission to develop the former mortuary has been put on hold.

The city council’s development management sub-committee approved the scheme for the Sick Kids Hospital site on Sciennes Road – despite fears over parking and affordable housing.

Downing Group want to demolish some later additions to the site and provide accommodation for 323 students in a new-build. The proposals also include converting the original hospital building into 126 residential units – 95 one to five-bedroom homes and 31 affordable homes, a mix of one and two-bedrooms flats.

Planning officers told councillors the proposals for the current buildings would bring about “significant conservation gain” and that the proposed affordable housing block “occupies a really good site overall”.

Planning officers said the mortuary chapel building, which houses the Traquair Murals, would be “partly converted” into two residential homes but that the murals “will be properly looked after”. Councillors voted to continue the mortuary listed building consent application for three months for discussions to take place between developers and community groups.

Dr Elizabeth Cumming from the Mansfield Traquair Trust called on councillors to turn down the proposals to protect the murals.

She said: “We are concerned for the long-term care for this chapel – it would place the chapel and murals at risk.

“Domestic accommodation has many risks attached to it. A small building could go up in flames quite easily. I would not like to see it put at risk in any way by private accommodation.”

The calls were backed by Cllr Alex Staniforth who said: “I don’t think the alterations are justified and I don’t think it’s a suitable setting for them to be lived around.”

Fears were raised about parking arrangement and councillors were told that the affordable housing tenants would not be allowed to apply for residential parking permits.

Ward Cllr Cameron Rose backed the proposals but admitted residents were worried about some aspects of the scheme.

He said: “There’s a considerable concern about parking. The fundamental issue here is there’s insufficient space for parking for the new residents.

“I’m very anxious that this does not become for several years, a gap site, through it being rejected or decisions delayed.”

Ian Harrison from Downing said the proposals will provide “much-needed family housing and on-site affordable homes.”

He added: “We are particularly pleased to propose a scheme that will protect the future of the buildings on the site.”

Callum Fraser from Holder Planning, added that the scheme would provide “a development of the highest quality” and that “the final proposal has been directly influenced by community feedback.”

Planning convener Cllr Neil Gardiner called for the plans to be turned down.

He said: “This is a conservation area. I would want these proposals to enhance the area. The developer needs to go a little bit further.”

Cllr Chas Booth added: “The vast majority of this is of very high quality. I share concerns about the murals and I think we need to consider what we can do to address those concerns.

“I have a concern about the affordable housing about the lack of three-bedroom houses. The evidence that was presented was not convincing that they had explored all available options.”

But Cllr McLellan warned against “throwing out something which is of significant benefit on a technicality” over the mix of affordable housing.

Councillors voted six to five in favour of approving the plans and for the mortuary permission to be delayed.

Downing declined to comment on the decision.

David Bol , Local Democracy Reporting Service

