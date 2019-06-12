Plans submitted for cinema and new food hall at Gyle Shopping Centre in Edinburgh

Plans have been submitted to extend the Gyle Shopping Centre and build a new six or seven screen cinema, along with other facilities.

A new food and drink hub, an extension of the retail and leisure space in the current front car park and relocation of the bus and taxi facilities are all part of the plans drawn up by Threesixty Architecture.

The six or seven screen cinema is planned for the upper floor level and the planned new food court will be close by.

The centre eill lose 334 car parking spaces to make way for the extension.

More to follow.