Plans underway to pay tribute to Edinburgh shop dog Maggie

A commemorative whisky may be released to honour a much-loved Edinburgh shop dog who died this week.

Alan Murray, owner of Cairn Terrier Maggie, 14, who was a well-known face in the window of Cadenhead’s, on the Canongate, is looking at ways of paying tribute to his late pet.

Maggie was a well-known face on the Canongate. Picture: Cadenhead's

READ MORE: Popular Edinburgh shop dog known across the world dies

He told the Evening News: “Maggie was a character and it has been very strange since she passed away.

“Someone came up with the idea of releasing a whisky to commemorate her which we are looking into.

“We have a line distilled in 2005 that is 14 years old now and would be the perfect way to remember Maggie.”

Maggie was well admired throughout her life as she would sit gazing out of the whisky shop window on the busy street all year round.

The 14-year-old Cairn terrier represented Edinburgh on many occasions as a Greyfriars Bobby stand-in at the annual ceremony to mark the famous dog’s death.

She died on Monday following a deterioration in her health.

Alan, 57, told the Evening News: “It was heartbreaking to make the decision on Monday. Maggie had deteriorated quickly and it was the best thing for her.

“She will be a great miss, not only to me but to the shop too.

“We’ve had hundreds of messages from places such as Australia and America which just goes to show how popular she was.

“I always remember a Japanese group coming into the shop and were so excited to see Maggie because she’d made it into a magazine over there.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.