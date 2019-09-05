Plant-based groceries bring sunshine on leaf

Eco-entrepreneur Alasdair Corbett has taken the definition of greengrocer to a whole new level.

His store in Leith opened last month with the aim of becoming Scotland’s first 100 per cent vegan grocery.

Any disappointment at being pipped at the post – by a like-minded trader in Montrose – has been offset by the instant success of his plant-based venture.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic, with nothing but positive feedback and lots of regular customers already,” says Alasdair. “As people become increasingly aware of what is going on in the animal industry and the impact animal agriculture is having on the environment I am sure there will be more and more demand for shops like this.”

Easter Greens on Easter Road now sells a wide range of unpackaged fresh fruit and vegetables, vegan cheeses, meat alternatives, snacks, chocolates and store cupboard essentials, including dried and tinned goods. There’s also a selection of vegan-friendly cleaning products that contain no animal products and are not tested on animals.

Look out for local goodies such as the wheat, dairy and nut free brownies from Herbivore Kitchen, plant-based frittatas from Planet Kuku and tins of jackfruit that can be used to make an intriguing pulled pork alternative.

“Having been vegan now for a couple of years, I am aware of how difficult it can be to find vegan products, particularly when people first make the decision to change,” says Alasdair. “It’s been a dream of mine to have my own store for as long as I can remember, so having a dedicated vegan store made sense.”

The name of the shop was suggested by a local vegan Facebook group, with Easter Greens beating Sunshine on Leaf in a close-run vote.

Easter Greens, 4 Easter Road, 0131 241 0745.