Plaque to be unveiled for heroic firefighter Ewan Williamson

A plaque will be unveiled on Thursday in memory of firefighter Ewan Williamson who died tackling a fire in 2009.

On July 12, 2009 Mr Williamson was responding to a blaze at the Balmoral Bar at 178 Dalry Road.

Mr Williamson was in one of two teams trying to locate the fire, but was forced back by the conditions.

He and a colleague were following a hose line out of the building when they became separated. Williamson then found himself trapped above the fire’s source.

Before colleagues were able to stage a rescue, the floor of the burning building suddenly collapsed. Ewan’s body was later found through a boarded up window.

In Ewan’s honour, a red plaque, funded by the Firefighters 100 Lottery, will be unveiled at the bar, now named Benson’s Bar, nine years to the day since his tragic death.

The red plaque scheme is run by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) and aims to honour firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Denise Christie from FBU Scotland, said: “Ewan made the ultimate sacrifice while keeping his community safe. It will be an honour to unveil the plaque with his family there.

“I am sure it will bring them great comfort to know that nine years after his death he is very much remembered. Ewan’s family and friends will be in all of our thoughts on this anniversary.”