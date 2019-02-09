Plastic-free wine range to be launched in Scotland will help marine life

Whether it’s a mellow red or a crisp white, wine drinkers can now enjoy a glass of their favourite tipple while protecting the environment.

Sea Change is a new brand of earth-friendly wines which are entirely plastic-free.

Sad image of a puffin with a mouthful of rubbish.Pic: Marion McMurdo/Solent News/REX/Shutterstock

The range has been designed with minimal packaging to reduce potential waste and maximise its eco credentials.

The labels are made of 15 per cent recycled grape waste with the remaining raw materials coming from sustainable forests.

The corks are made from renewable plant-based polymers and are fully recyclable.

No capsule covers, the wrapping over the cork or cap, are used on the wine to do away with unnecessary packaging and make recycling easier.

sea change wine

As well as that, cash from every bottle sold goes directly to charities working to protect marine life and battle plastic pollution.

In the UK, donations will be made to two environmental charities – Sea-Changers and Plastic Oceans UK.

The new range is the brainchild of family-run firm 10 International, a socially conscious UK-based wine business that sells more than ten million bottles around the world.

Toby Hancock, co-founder and director of 10 International, said: “The problem of plastic pollution is something the wine trade needs to wake up to. Now we are all reading about it on a daily basis. Hundreds of millions, if not billions, of totally unrecyclable plastic capsules are being taken off bottles of wine and discarded.

sea change wine

“The majority of capsules are plastic or have plastic in them. Only on the most expensive wines are they made of pure metal and therefore biodegradable.

“These plastic capsules go straight to landfill, or worse, into the oceans.”

The wines, a negroamaro and a chardonnay from the Puglia region of southern Italy, are being launched in Scotland at a special event in South Queensferry later this month, involving a beach clean and private tasting.

Hancock added: “Scotland is known for its amazing coastline. But unfortunately there isn’t a place in the world that isn’t affected by plastic pollution and all the oceans and beaches are connected so even rubbish coming from the other side of the Atlantic can end up on the beaches of Scotland.

Toby Hancock.

“The fact is, we’re all in it together.”

“It’s good that Scottish drinkers can make a conscious choice to drink wine and not add to the plastic pollution.”