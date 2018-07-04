Play later at Dalkeith adventure park during holidays

THE school holidays are here and to celebrate the soaring temperatures and the start of summer, Dalkeith Country Park has announced that the Fort Douglas Adventure Park will extend its opening hours until 8.30pm until the end of August - giving families even more time to enjoy the long summer days and evenings at the Park.

And not only will Fort Douglas keep the kids occupied for hours, there’s plenty within the Park to keep grown-ups entertained with Restoration Yard - an inspiring retail, food and wellbeing destination set within the Duke of Buccleuch’s restored 18th century stableyard.

As well as shopping, families can enjoy a pit stop with a hot drink and moreish bakes at the Coffee Bar. Or, for a more substantial fuel-up for a day of adventure, Restoration Café on the grounds offers seasonal brunch and lunch dishes as well as afternoon teas.

Dalkeith Country Park is just five miles outside Edinburgh and offers 1,000 acres of land to explore, with stunning scenery.

The fabulous Fort Douglas Adventure Park is fun for children, and the young at heart, featuring an incredible Fort Treehouse, brand new zip slides, a high rise walkway and much more.

Dalkeith Country Park is easily reached from the city centre by bus, just take a 3, 33 or 49 to South Street, Dalkeith. The park is a 5 minute walk up the High Street.

From Portobello or Musselburgh, the number 40 will take you there.

By car simply enter the postcode EH22 1ST into your stanav.

Fort Douglas prices (weekends, school holidays) Up to 24 Months free*, Adult & Child: £8, Extra Child (aged 2-15) £4.50, Extra Adult (aged 16+): £2.50

* Adults accompanying a baby up to 24 months pay the ‘Extra Adult’ price.