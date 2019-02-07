Play store carves out niche in wooden toys

There’s a new outlet in the Capital where ethical and sustainable shopping has become nothing more than child’s play.

Already providing plastic-free play sessions at its baby and toddler groups in Stockbridge and Trinity, Wooden Toys Edinburgh recently opened its own concept store in Canonmills.

Owner Regina Alonzi – a single mum-of-one with a background in sustainability and waste management – took over the playgroup business in 2017, keen to reach out to families in search of eco-friendly play choices with vegan snack options.

“I noticed that parents coming to the playgroups liked that we were offering a more natural play experience and kept asking where they could buy the wooden toys. There was clearly demand and a gap in the market,” she says.

The shop, on Brandon Terrace, now specialises in traditional toys for pre-schoolers, including role play items, such as tool kits, laptops and doctors’ sets, and educational and training toys such as peg dolls, puzzles, building blocks and baby walkers. Regina takes inspiration for her range from a number of Scandi brands, along with toys produced by local artisan makers and books by Scottish authors.

The retail space is combined with a play area, which can be booked as a private party venue or used as a drop-in pay-and-play facility.

“Parents are welcome to bring their children along to play while they shop, which I believe is a unique concept for Edinburgh and it means they can try before they buy,” says Regina. “The shop has been very well received and people seem to appreciate that we are offering something a bit different. Customers are pleased to have a plastic-free alternative and are willing to pay a little extra because they know the toys are ethically made and sustainable.” www.woodentoysedinburgh.co.uk