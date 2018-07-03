Plenty warm sunshine to come as Scotland beats temperature record

There may have been a downheartening dip in the summer sizzle but the blip didn’t stop a record-breaking temperature from being recorded in Scotland.

The Met Office said provisional findings showed the mercury in Motherwell had hit 33.2C on Thursday, although it stressed its findings still had to be verified and may change.

The temperature comfortably beat the previous record of 32.9C, which was set in August 2003 in the village of Greycrook in the Scottish borders.

The weather service said the prolonged spell of hot weather is set to continue and the Capital could expect steady highs of 22C throughout the week and into the weekend.

A spokeswoman said: “It will be another dry week in store for much of Scotland with plenty of warm sunshine.

“High pressure will maintain dry, settled weather for most places on the east coast from Wednesday through to Friday.

“There will be more in the way of cloud at times but still a lot of warm sunshine breaking through. Thursday will bring some cloud and possibly an isolated shower or two further north, but elsewhere will be dry with warm spells of sunshine. Temperatures will be widely in the low to mid 20s Celsius, feeling warmest across western parts of the country.”

Last week’s scorcher saw temperatures creeping towards record highs in locations across the country. Aboyne, Dalwhinnie, Tyndrum, Bishopton, Strathallan and Salsburgh all recorded their hottest day.

Figures published also show that the warm weather has massively boosted Scotland’s solar energy output, with environmental campaigners hailing a “bumper month”.

WWF Scotland said most households in Edinburgh could have relied purely on solar energy to power their electricity and hot water supplies for the whole month.

Despite not quite reaching the city’s top temperature of 30C – recorded at the Inverleith weather station in the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh on August 5, 1975 – citywide sun worshippers enjoyed a weekend of heat with Sunday reaching 24C before dipping to 17C yesterday.

As the heatwave shows no signs of abating, British Transport Police have advised that anyone travelling should carry water with them.

And, although sunseekers and staycation holidaymakers will be revelling in the continued good weather Dr Thomas Waite of PHE said it is important to be vigilant to friends and family who may struggle to adjust to the hotter temperatures.

He said: “It’s vitally important that we keep an eye on friends, family and neighbours who may be at risk.

“For others the best thing to do is avoid the sun during the hottest parts of the day and we know lots of people will be watching football this week: think what you can do stay cool.

“It’s also worth remembering to think about keeping homes cool, as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat of the day.”

newsen@edinburghnews.com