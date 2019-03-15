Points failure in Edinburgh causes commuter chaos as trains and buses delayed

COMMUTERS have been plunged into travel chaos after a points failure on the track near Edinburgh cancelled dozens of trains.

Replacement bus services have been organised between Edinburgh and Linlithgow after Network Rail announced they were dealing with a fault on he rail near Edinburgh Park.

Hundreds of commuters arrived at Waverley to find trains cancelled, while buses were dispatched to the station to keep them moving.

However, it caused lengthy delays with local bus services, with dozens delayed due to heavy traffic.

ScotRail have since urged passengers to check if their services are running online before setting out on their journey home.

They also warned Network Rail engineers would have to access the track again later on Friday evening.

