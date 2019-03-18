Police appeal after sheep mauled to death by dog in West Lothian

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sheep was mauled to death by a dog in West Lothian.

The incident happened between March 9th and 10th at Bickerton Crofts, East Whitburn.

A statement released by the force said: “Police are investigating a sheep worrying incident which led to the death of a sheep after it was mauled and significantly injured.”

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses, including dog walkers, who may have been in the area at the time.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 and quote incident number 3187 of the 11th of March 2019.

Alternatively If you have any information about this, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at http://ow.ly/7dee50nrPpr

