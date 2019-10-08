Police appeal after thieves break in to Midlothian home and steal Audi and Volkswagen cars
Thieves broke in to a home in Bonnyrigg before stealing two cars outside the property.
A dark grey Audi S3 and a white Volkswagen Tiguan were taken after the housebreaking in Baileyfield Park Drive, at about 3:35am on Monday October 7th.
Police inquiries are continuing and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Those with information can contact Penicuik Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 0333 of 7th October.
Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.