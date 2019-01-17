Police appeal for Edinburgh 'handbag snatch' victim to come forward

Police are appealing for the victim of an attempted robbery in a subway in the west of Edinburgh to come forward.

Officers were contacted during the evening of Wednesday, January 16 by a member of the public who reported witnessing an attempted handbag snatch at the Telfer Subway, at around 6pm that day.

After conducting inquiries in the area and viewing local CCTV footage, detectives are now satisfied that this incident did occur - but the woman involved has not contacted police to report the matter.

This individual is asked to get in touch so a statement can be noted.

She is described as white, in her forties with dark hair and wearing a dark jacket with light trim, dark trousers, boots and carrying a dark handbag on her left arm.

The suspect is described as being a white man aged between 25 and 35 with a medium build. He was wearing all dark clothing with a light-coloured bobble hat.

Detective Constable Gavin Howat, of Corstorphine CID, said: "We are extremely grateful to the member of the public who got in touch and reported this incident and our inquiries have confirmed that a crime has taken place.

"As part of this inquiry we would urge the victim to contact us immediately so we can get more details and bring the male responsible to justice.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation should also come forward."

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 2897 of the 16th January. Alternaively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.