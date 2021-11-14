Police appeal for help to find man missing from East Lothian village

David Brown was last seen in Ormiston in the early hours of this morning. Contributed.

David Brown, 54, was last seen in Hawthorn Place, Ormiston around 2am today (Sunday).

He is 5ft 10in, of slim build, with short grey hair and has tattoos on his knuckles.

Sergeant Caroline Herbert said: “David’s family are extremely concerned for his well-being and we are asking members of the public to assist us in tracing him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101. Quote incident number 1007 of November 14.

