Police appeal for help tracing missing Edinburgh woman

Police are appealing for information to help trace a 29-year-old woman who is missing from the north east of Edinburgh.

It is believed that Sophia Airey left her home in Lady Nairn Loan at around 7.15pm today (Wednesday December 19) and headed towards the South Queensferry area.

She has not returned home or been in contact with anyone since this time and concern is growing for her welfare.

Anyone who knows Sophia’s current whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with a medium build and jaw length light brown/blonde hair.

Sophia is thought to be wearing light blue skinny jeans, a purple and multi-coloured Nike running top, a waist length thin padded jacket and black suede boots.

Those with information can contact the police via 101 and quote incident number 3399 of 19 December.

