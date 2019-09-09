Police appeal for help tracing vulnerable man missing in Edinburgh

Detectives have asked for public help tracing a vulnerable man who went mssing from his home in Leith earlier today.

Richard Williamson, 76, was last seen at his home address in Madeira Street around 2.30pm. Richard is known to have a bus pass and often travels by bus.

The last possible (as yet unconfirmed) sighting of him was around 3.50pm in Leopold Place.

Police have described Mr Williamson as a white, 5ft 7 tall, large build, with short white crew cut hair. When last seen, he was wearing a navy waterproof jacket with 'Dudley Bowling Club' written on it and dark trousers with dark shoes.

Sergeant Richard Emerson of Leith Police station said: "Richard is an elderly man who has dementia which makes him very vulnerable. He is known to travel by bus so I would ask anyone who recognises his description and who may have seen him in the vicinity of Madeira Street, Leopold Place or elsewhere to please contact police immediately quoting incident number 2336 of 9 September."

(Please note, the only image we have been able to release is relatively old and unfortunately does not show Richard having a full head of white hair.)