Police appeal for missing Edinburgh man, Andrew Murray

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information after a 42-year-old was reported missing.

Concern is growing for the wellbeing of Andrew Murray who has not been seen since he left his home address in the early afternoon of Friday 5th October 2018.

Andrew was wearing blue jeans, black Nike trainers and a green coloured puffy jacket. He is 6 foot tall with a slim build and a bald head.

Anyone with information as to Andrew’s whereabouts or welfare is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4124 05/10/18.