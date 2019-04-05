Police appeal to trace missing Edinburgh boy, 15, last seen two days ago

Edinburgh police are appealing for help to trace a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen two days ago in the city’s Craigentinny area.

Lewis Ramsay left his home in Fillyside Avenue at about 3:45pm on Wednesday, April 3rd and has so far not returned.

Lewis has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Pic: Police Scotland

In a statement, police said: “The 15-year-old has also not been in touch with any family or friends since this time and has no money or mobile phone in his possession.

“Concern is growing for his welfare and anyone who believes they have seen Lewis is asked to get in touch.”

Lewis is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black Lyall and Scott trainers, a puffer jacket and black Nike trainera.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts should come forward.

Police also said that, in addition, Lewis is asked to get in touch and confirm he is safe.

