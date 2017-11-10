Police appeal to trace missing Josh White, 18

POLICE are appealing for help to trace a young man thought to be in the Edinburgh area.

Josh White, 18, was last seen leaving the Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Stirling Road, Larbert around 10.40am on Wednesday.

He left the hospital and boarded the number 38 First Bus towards Edinburgh at around 11.05am.

Officers believe he may still be in the Capital and have appealed for information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Falkirk Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1679 of 9 November.