Police ask for help to find man missing from Bathgate

POLICE have launched an urgent appeal to help find a man missing from the Bathgate area.

James Hamill was last seen on Wednesday morning in the Beech Road area of Boghall, but has not made contact with friends or family since later that afternoon.

Mr Hamill, 46, reportedly has access to a burgundy/red Renault Laguna Estate car with the registration number SM55 XSH.

He was last seen at 7:30am on Wednesday morning and spoke with a friend on the phone at around 5pm, however has not been seen or heard from since then.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Dalwhinnie area using the A9 and is understood to have links to the Coatbridge, Girvan and Pitlochry areas.

James is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with black hair and speaks with a Glasgow accent.

Inspector Dougie Simpson from Livingston Police Station said: “We’re eager to trace James as soon as possible and are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare as time passes.”

“I’d ask the public to look out for his vehicle and report any sightings of this to police as soon as possible.”

He added: “Equally if James himself see’s our appeal, we’d ask him to get in touch with police or someone he trusts to let us know that he is safe.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0441 of 7 March.