Police call in air support to search for man ‘acting strangely’ in East Lothian

Air support was called in to help police trace a man who had been ‘acting strangely’ in three separate locations in East Lothian during the past 24 hours.

Police said that officers were called to Wallyford Park and Ride at about 5:30pm on Monday, following reports of the man walking around a platform and singing - but he ran off before being spoken to.

Later that evening, police received reports of a man walking on the A1 carriaegeway between Wallyford and Tranent.

In a statement, police said: “The assistance of the Air Support Unit was sought. However, at this time no one was located.”

Then at about 7:05am on Tuesday morning, police were contacted after members of the public became concerned for a man walking along the seafront at Inchview North, Prestonpans.

The statement said: “The individual in question was pacing back and forth while singing to himself and waving his hands in the air. Once again, he made off before police had the opportunity to engage with him.”

The man is described as being of mixed ethnicity and wearing all black clothing.

Inspector John Ramsay, from Haddington Police Station, said: “We are keen to trace and speak directly to this man, just to ensure that he does not require any support from ourselves or any other relevant agency.

“If you believe you have seen him, or know his current whereabouts then please contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if you are this male, then please also get in touch and talk to us.”

Those with information can contact Haddington Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3094 of the 25th March.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.