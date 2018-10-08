Police confirm increase in patrols in the Meadows after two women robbed

Police are appealing for the public’s help in investigating two robberies in the Meadows Park area which they believe are linked.

The first incident took place around 2.15am on Sunday October 7, near Lonsdale Terrace, when two woman, aged 22 and 20, were approached and threatened by a man.

A mobile phone was then taken from the 22-year-old, with the suspect leaving by bike towards Chalmers Street.

The second incident took place around 8.20pm on the same day, near the tennis courts, when a 23-year-old woman was approached and threatened before her phone was taken.

The suspect is described as white, aged 18 to 25, with a Scottish accent, blue eyes and was riding a dark-coloured bicycle.

During the first incident, the suspect was wearing a balaclava and a grey hooded top. In the second, he was described as wearing a black hoodie with a white symbol on the left chest, dark jeans and a black bandana over his face.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts of Corstorphine CID said: “These were shocking incidents which we’re currently treating as linked and, as part of our ongoing enquiries, we’re urging anyone with information which may be able to help to get in touch.

“Other people were in the park at these times and are likely to have seen the suspect. We’d urge these people, or anyone who may recognise the suspect’s description, to come forward as soon as possible.

“I want to reassure the public that there will be an increase in high visibility police patrols in the area and would urge anyone who see’s suspicious behaviour to speak to an officer or call 101, always dialling 999 if you see a crime ongoing or if you believe a suspect is in the vicinity.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident numbers 0639 and 3737 of 7th October, or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.