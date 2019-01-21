Police cordon off part of London Road in Edinburgh city centre

Have your say

A section of London Road in Edinburgh city centre has been taped off as police investigate an incident.

A cordon is currently in place around a section of pavement at Blenheim Place, near to the junction of London Road and Leith Walk.

Two uniformed officers are in attendance, however the exact nature of the incident has not yet been established.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

We’ll bring you more on this breaking news story as we get it. For more news, travel and weather, follow our LIVE blog.

