Police cordon off Salisbury Road in Edinburgh in ongoing incident

Police have blocked off an Edinburgh street this morning during an ongoing operation.

Residents told the Edinburgh Evening News at least three police cars could be seen on the street in the city’s Newington area at around 07:00am on Tuesday 23 April.

Police block off Salisbury Road. Picture: EEN

Staff at Salisbury Boutique Hotel confirmed the police were in attendance. The street connects Newington Road with Dalkeith Road and contains residential flats, a synagogue and the Salisbury Arms pub.

The Edinburgh Evening News has contacted the police for more information.

