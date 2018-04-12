Police hunt pervert in popular Waverley Mall

A MAJOR manhunt has been launched after a suspected pervert was spotted stalking a city centre shopping complex.

Police released an image from CCTV of a man leaving the toilets of McDonald’s in Waverley Mall.

The only details detectives were prepared to release related to an allegation of “indecent communications”.

Detective Sergeant Jennifer Priestley said: “We’re eager to trace this man as part of our ongoing inquiries and would urge anyone who may recognise him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

The alleged offence took place in the mall about 11.55am on Wednesday, October 18 last year.

The fast food restaurant is popular with schoolchildren and a line of youngsters were queuing to get served yesterday at lunchtime.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman refused to comment on an ongoing police investigation.

But Alejandro Iglesias, 26, who runs a cosmetics stall, thought he recognised the man as a mall regular.

“If I see him again, I’ll stop him,” Mr Iglesias said. “I’ll just say ‘hello’ and that I want to ask him a few questions. Why not?

“I think he comes with a little guy. A lot of people come every day.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.