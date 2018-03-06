Police investigate after man’s body found in Craigmillar

Have your say

Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was found near a business centre in Edinburgh.

His death is being treated as unexplained.

His body was found near Castlebrae Business Centre in Peffer Place today.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a man in the area of the Castlebrae Business Centre, Peffer Place, on Tuesday March 6.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”