Police investigating after man's body found in West Pilton March

Have your say

An investigation as been launched after a body was found earlier today in West Pilton March

Emergency services were on the scene at West Pilton March to the west of Edinburgh city centre at around 1pm this afternoon after the body of a man was found.

The area has been cordoned off and it is expected this will be the case for some time.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a body was found a West Pilton March this afternoon - Saturday 3 August - and enquiries are ongoing."

More to follow.

Read more: Manhunt after alleged rape of teen boy at popular Edinburgh caravan park