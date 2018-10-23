Police issue appeal to return stolen jewellery to owners

Have your say

Police in Edinburgh have issued an appeal to reunite several items of stolen jewellery with the rightful owners.

The hoard has been recovered by the Edinburgh division of Police Scotland’s search and recovery team (SART) who are now hopeful that they can return the jewellery to owners.

High-value items, which could hold sentimental worth, include gold lockets; pearl necklaces; a jewel-encrusted brooch and a number of gold and silver rings.

Posting on Twitter, Edinburgh Police wrote: “We have recovered several items of jewellery that we would like to reunite with rightful owners.

“Should you recognise any of these items please contact us on 101 quoting incident 619 of 23 October 2018.”

Members of the public have also been asked to retweet the original appeal.

Police are keen to return the items to owners. Picture: Police Scotland

