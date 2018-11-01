Police issue ‘do not approach’ warning over missing Derby man with Edinburgh links

Have your say

Police in Derby have issued a ‘do not approach’ warning over a missing man who has links to Edinburgh.

Richard Smedley, 38, was last seen in the English city on Friday, 19 October and police say they are concerned for his safety.

He is thought to have links to Edinburgh and may be wearing glasses.

READ MORE: Drivers facing drop-off price hike at Edinburgh Airport

Richard is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, with a shaved head.

Derbyshire Police have urged members of the public not to approach Richard and added if anyone knows his whereabouts to contact them through Facebook, Twitter, their website or via 101.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital