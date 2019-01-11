Police issue new image of missing Edinburgh man last seen before Christmas

Police searching for a missing Edinburgh man who was last seen before Christmas have issued a fresh appeal for information and a new image in a bid to trace him.

Thomas Saunders’ blue Volkswagen Golf GTI, with the registration S274 0GB, was found apparently abandoned near a forestry track in Ardgartan, Argyll.

A new image has been released of Thomas Saunders. Pic: Police Scotland

It is believed the 58-year-old, who is from the Muirhouse area, travelled to the area sometime between 16 December and 28 December 2018.

The last confirmed sighting of Mr Saunders was at the Premier Inn, Leith, on Sunday December 16, when he was seen driving from the hotel car park in the Volkswagen Golf. While it is not known what route he took, or when he travelled to Argyll, the car is believed to have been at the location it was found since Tuesday, December 18 or Wednesday, December 19.

A new, clearer image of Mr Saunders has today also been released by officers in a bid to help trigger someone's memory. The location at which the image was captured is not relevant to the investigation itself.

Police have carried out extensive searches, assisted by Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team, but have found no trace of the missing man.

Mr Saunders is described as being white, of medium build with green eyes and short white/greying hair. He may not be clean shaven.

Chief Inspector Douglas Wilson, area commander for Dunoon, is reiterating earlier appeals for anyone who has seen Mr Saunders or has any knowledge of his current whereabouts to get in touch.

He said: "It is not unusual for Thomas not to be in touch regularly with his family or friends however, as each day passes without contact we are becoming increasingly concerned for his well -being.

"I am asking anyone who recognises his description and who may have seen him to contact Police Scotland as a matter of urgency. If you know Thomas and have any knowledge where he is or may have been since he was last seen I would urge you to come forward.

"If anyone in Arrochar or wider Argyll and Bute remembers seeing Thomas's distinctive car being driven in the area please let us know.

"If any drivers have dashcam footage or if there are walkers or cyclists who may have unknowingly captured Thomas on a GoPro type camera I would urge them to check their device and if there is anything that can help our enquiries, contact police. I’d also ask any hill walkers and cyclists to assist us by sharing this information and picture of Thomas on their own social media accounts.

"Extensive police enquiries have been ongoing, including searches by the force's marine unit and helicopter, and I am also grateful for the assistance of the Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team in our efforts to locate Thomas.

"Finally, I would say to Thomas himself that if he see or hears our appeals please let us know you are safe."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101. Incident number 1270 of 28 December 2018 refers.