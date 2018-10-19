Police launch appeal for missing 20-year-old Murrayburn woman

Have your say

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman reported missing from the Murrayburn area of Edinburgh.

Karolina Pyrchala, 20, was last seen leaving a flat in Murrayburn Park shortly after 11am on Friday, 19 October.

She has connections to the Wester Hailes area and officers believe she may have travelled there.

Karolina is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with long straight brown hair, brown eyes and speaks with a Polish accent.

She was last seen wearing dark trousers, a grey jacket and carrying a black handbag.

Sergeant Ross Smith of Wester Hailes Police Station said: “We’re asking anyone who may have seen Karolina since this time, or who has information on her whereabouts, to contact us.

“If Karolina see’s this appeal, we’d urge her to get in touch with either us or someone she trusts as soon as possible and let us know if she is ok.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1227 of 19th October.

