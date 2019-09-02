Police launch hunt for six youths after fire causes £6,000 damage at Gilmerton Primary School

Detectives have confirmed that a fire at Gilmerton Primary School was started deliberately and are trying to trace six teenagers caught on CCTV at the time.

Yesterday, at around 3:50pm the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service alerted police to a fire at the school on Moredun Dykes Road.

Officers are currently appealing for witnesses and anyone who can help their inquiries is asked to come forward.

Inquiries so far have established that the fire had been started deliberately at an area adjacent to the main school building.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts from Gayfield CID said: “The value of the damage caused is estimated to be in excess of £6,000 and it is fortunate that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were able to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to the neighbouring school building.

“Deliberately starting fires is a highly dangerous and reckless act; it was down to the swift actions of our emergency service partners that the incident did not escalate and cause significant damage to property, or cause harm to anyone involved.

“Our CCTV inquiries have shown a group of six youths at the school building around the time of the fire. We’re working to identify and trace these individuals so that we can understand the full circumstances of this incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour around the school on Sunday afternoon and has not yet spoken to officers, or anyone who can help identify those responsible, to get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

Police attended the blaze and a local road closure was put in place whilst the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and nobody was injured as a result.

Damage has been caused to a bike shelter, but no significant damage caused to the school building.

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2749 of 1st September. An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.