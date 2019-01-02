Police patrols ramped up in north-east Edinburgh after housebreaking spree

Have your say

Police patrols have been ramped up in parts of north-east Edinburgh tonight after reports of several housebreakings in the past few days.

A Tweet posted by Edinburgh Police North East said officers have been responding to incidents in Northfield and Mountcastle.

Reports have also been made of a man posing as a workman in these areas.

A security advice notice posted with the Tweet said the housebreakings have generally been happening between 11am and 6pm, with some of the victims being elderly.

The notice said: "If you see anyone acting suspiciously near to your premises please contact the police immediately with as detailed a description as possible of any person or vehicle involved.

"Please call 999 if an emergency and urgent police assistance is required or 101 to report the matter to police."

A number of tips have also been provided:

- Keep common stair doors secured at all times

- Do not allow callers you don't know into your home address or common stair.

- Ensure ground floor windows are closed and locked when you're out.

- If you are out while dark, consider fitting light timers or leaving a light on.

- Fit and use outside security lights.

- Mark all electrical equipment with an ultraviolet marker pen or register at www.immobiilse.com

- Front of house hedges or trees should be trimmed or cropped so as not to provide cover for thieves.

- Lock away or remove from view any laptops or mobile phones, as these are prime targets for thieves. Add tracking software to such devices.

- Consider investing in a safe strong box - secured to the fabric of the building - for locking away cash and valuables.

- Consider installing an intruder alarm system.

For further advice visit www.scotland.police.uk