Police probe footage of fans singing offensive chants about Brendan Rodgers

Police are looking into footage of football fans chanting offensive comments about former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers which was posted on social media.

The footage appears to have been captured in a bar before the Hearts v Celtic game at Tynecastle in Edinburgh on Wednesday evening.

Rodgers left Celtic for Leicester City earlier this week, with Neil Lennon taking over as interim boss.

Celtic have condemned the footage.

In a statement, the club said: “We have no knowledge of who these individuals are, or any connection they have to Celtic, but one thing is certain, such disgusting and pathetic behaviour would never have any place at our club and of course we condemn this completely.

“As we have already said, we thank Brendan for his outstanding and historic contribution to the club and we wish him well for the future.

“We welcome Neil back to Celtic and now is the time to move forward.”

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of footage posted to social media taken in a premises prior to the fixture between Hearts and Celtic on Wednesday 27 February and will review this to establish if further action is required.”