Police probe incident at Apex Hotel in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket

Police are investigating an ongoing incident at the Apex Hotel in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh.

An eyewitness at the scene reported seeing a number of police vehicles and officers standing guard outside the building at around 6.30am on Thursday.

A police cordon has also been put up at the Old Town hotel.

The nature of the incident is unclear.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed to the Edinburgh Evening News that officers are carrying out an investigation in regards to an incident at the Apex Hotel in the Grassmarket.

The force added that they were unable to provide any further information at this moment.

