Police renew appeal over missing man Alan Niven from Livingston

By Ian Swanson
Published 16th Jul 2025, 08:28 BST
Police have renewed their appeal over a man reported missing from West Lothian and issued a new picture to help trace him.

Police Scotland say Alan Niven, 54, was last seen in Tweed Drive, Craigshill, Livingston at around 11.20am on Sunday, 13 July 2025. He is described as around 5ft 8in height, of slim build with short red/auburn hair.

And police say they have now established that when last seen he was wearing a blue T-shirt, dark coloured trousers, white trainers and was carrying a white bag.

Police have issued a new imaged (rihgt) to help trace Alan Nivenplaceholder image
Police have issued a new imaged (rihgt) to help trace Alan Niven | supplied

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector David McMillan said: “It is out of character for Alan not to be in touch with family and friends and they are growing increasingly concerned for him.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard from Alan or who may have any information on his whereabouts to please contact us.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2977 of 14 July, 2025.

Related topics:Missing personsPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice