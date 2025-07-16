Police renew appeal over missing man Alan Niven from Livingston
Police Scotland say Alan Niven, 54, was last seen in Tweed Drive, Craigshill, Livingston at around 11.20am on Sunday, 13 July 2025. He is described as around 5ft 8in height, of slim build with short red/auburn hair.
And police say they have now established that when last seen he was wearing a blue T-shirt, dark coloured trousers, white trainers and was carrying a white bag.
Inspector David McMillan said: “It is out of character for Alan not to be in touch with family and friends and they are growing increasingly concerned for him.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard from Alan or who may have any information on his whereabouts to please contact us.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2977 of 14 July, 2025.
