Police search launched for missing 9-year-old in Dunfermline

Police in Fife are appealing for information to help trace a child reported missing in Dunfermline.

Harley McLay wandered off from the Asda supermarket at the Halbeath Retail Park at around 12.30pm on Saturday 10th November.

He is not local to the area and it is believed he may be lost.

Since then there’s been no sightings of the 9-year-old and concern is now growing for his welfare.

Anyone who knows Harley’s current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

Harley is described as white with a slim build and red hair. He was wearing a blue hooded top, navy t-shirt, dark blue trousers and dark trainers.

Inspector Tony Rogers said: “Given Harley’s age we are keen to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe.

“Anyone who can help us locate him should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any other information relevant to this missing person inquiry is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Dunfermline Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 2027 of the 10th November.