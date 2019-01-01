Police search man’s home after suspected Manchester terror attack

Police are searching the home of a 25-year-old man arrested after the suspected terror attack at Manchester Victoria Station on New Year’s Eve.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), told reporters at a briefing at force HQ the suspect being held for attempted murder lived in the Cheetham Hill area of the city and officers were at his address.

He said a couple in their 50s suffered multiple stab wounds in the “frenzied” and “random” attack around 9pm.

The suspect was heard to shout “Allah” and “Long live the Caliphate!” during the incident.

Mr Jackson said: “We believe we have identified the man in custody.

“In fact we are currently searching an address in the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester, we commenced that in the last 30 to 40 minutes.

“We know the attacker arrived at the location and soon after he attacked two people, a man and a woman, who have suffered very serious injuries.

“Whilst serious thankfully these are not life threatening.”

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, of Greater Manchester Police, added: “I know that the events of last night will have affected many people and caused concern.

“That the incident happened so close to the scene of the terrorist attack on 22 May 2017 makes it even more dreadful.”

A British Transport Police officer was also injured, as officers on patrol “bravely and immediately” confronted the attacker with tasers and pepper spray.

The injured couple are expected to remain in hospital for some time, Mr Jackson said.

He continued: “There is wide reporting in the press about what the attacker allegedly said during the incident and because of this we want to be clear, we are treating this as a terrorism investigation.

“However it’s really important to stress we are retaining an open mind in relation to the motivation for this attack.

“We have nothing to suggest at this time others are involved.”

He said police were still trying to establish whether the suspect is a British national and how he came to be at Manchester Victoria Station, part of the same building complex with Manchester Arena, scene of a suicide terror bombing which killed 22 people in May 2017.

He continued: “We are obviously considering his mental health given how frenzied the attack was, it’s random nature but also consider the fact that it’s at the same location as the Manchester (Arena) attack.

“We are exploring all avenues.”

He said police recovered two knives but do not yet know if both were used in the attack.