Police searching for 12-year-old girl missing from Craigmount

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help tracing Madison Lucas who has been reported missing from the Craigmount area of Edinburgh.

Madison was last seen about 1pm today Craigmount High School. Her whereabouts are unknown and police say her family are becoming 'increasingly concerned' for her.

Madison is described as a white female, 5'6, slim build with dark blonde hair worn loose. Madison was last seen wearing black leggings, a white polo shirt and a black denim jacket and carrying a large black bag.

Inspector Caroline Flynn from Drylaw Police station said: "Madison has been missing since this afternoon and her family are understandably worried about her. We have a number of police resources out looking for Madison and I am now looking for the assistance from the public to help us trace her”

If you believe you have seen Madison or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident no. 1854 of the 3rd September 2019 or indeed if Madison sees this appeal please get in touch.