Police treating knife attack on Edinburgh cycle path as attempted murder

Police are investigating following an attempted murder bid on a cycle path just off Ferry Road.

A 24-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a knife attack on a cycle path.

The incident happened on a cycle path near to Connaught Place

The incident happened just before 8pm on Monday October 8 with ambulance crews attending the scene.

A victim was walking north towards the Leith area was approached by two youths.

The youths threatened the victim and attempted to steal his mobile phone before attacking him with a blade, leaving him with serious injuries to his arms and abdomen.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The suspects are both described as white teenagers, aged in their mid to late-teens and wearing dark-coloured trousers.

One was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and the other a light-coloured top. One of the youths was wearing black Adidas trainers and it is believed they spoke with a Scottish accent.

Detective Inspector Kevin Harkins of Gayfield CID said: “This was an unprovoked and brutal attack that has left the victim with serious injuries.

“I am eager to hear from anyone who may have been in the area close to Connaught Place last night and who saw what happened.

“Similarly, anyone who has any information to assist with our inquiries into this incident, and in tracing those involved, is asked to contact officers immediately.”

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 3438 of 8 October, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.