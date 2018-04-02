Police urged to solve murder of Louise Tiffney

TORY leader Ruth Davidson has slammed detectives for taking too long to crack one of Edinburgh’s most infamous unsolved murders.

The opposition leader called for fresh impetus from officers on today’s anniversary of Louise Tiffney’s remains being found on an East Lothian estate.

Single mother Ms Tiffney, 43, vanished from her Dean Village home 16 years ago in a case that shocked the Capital.

“This was a notorious Edinburgh murder which had a significant breakthrough last year,” said Ms Davidson, whose constituency covers Ms Tiffney’s former home.

“The police need to use this anniversary as motivation to renew their efforts.

“It took far too long to find Louise’s remains, and it’s taking far too long to find the killer.

“Her loved ones have suffered enough and deserve closure.”

A cyclist stumbled across Ms Tiffney’s remains on a secluded patch of scrubland on the Gosford House estate on April 2 last year – just yards from the A198.

The window dresser was last seen leaving her home in Dean Path, Edinburgh, on May 27, 2002.

Her family always believed she was killed and her body buried at Gosford but a police search back in 2002 turned up nothing.

Louise’s son, Sean Flynn, then 21, was charged with her murder in 2005 but walked free after a jury returned a not proven verdict.

A copy of Ms Tiffney’s death certificate states the cause as “unascertained pending investigation.”

Following the grim discovery last year, Dundee University’s world-renowned Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification were called in to help with the case.

They helped crack the grisly Philomena Dunleavy murder after the 66-year-old’s dismembered body was found in a shallow grave on Corstorphine Hill in 2013.

Detectives have re-appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“It’s now one year since the remains of Louise Tiffney were found in Longniddry and our thoughts remain with Louise’s family, who have been waiting 16 years for answers in relation to her death,” said Detective Superintendent Gary Cunningham.

He said a “detailed forensic examination” of Ms Tiffney’s remains has been completed and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal – which remains “under consideration.”

DS Cunningham said his team of detectives are in contact with the Tiffney family to keep them updated on the inquiry’s progress.

“The public still have a vital role to play in helping us solve Louise’s murder by coming forward, if they have not already done so, with any information they believe may be relevant to the investigation. Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove pivotal in ensuring whoever was responsible for killing Louise is brought to justice,” he added.