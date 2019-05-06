£1m project will see new setts laid on Edinburgh's historic Rose Street

Edinburgh City Council has announced that a £1 million project to improve one of the Capital's main pedestrian thoroughfares will begin tomorrow (Tuesday).

New setts will be laid using traditional paving patterns and planters will be installed on Rose Street, among other improvements.

The work will be carried out in phases and will take around 48 weeks to complete during which time there will be some disruption to the route, though will cease over the summer and winter festivals.

Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “We know and love Rose Street as a thriving, historic hub in the city, but it’s clear improvements need to be made to maintain its vibrancy, so I’m pleased to see this project get underway.

“We’ve made it clear that we want to make our city centre more ‘people-friendly’ and in line with this these improvements will result in a more welcoming atmosphere, benefitting pedestrians and encouraging footfall to local businesses.”

Roddy Smith, Chief Executive of Essential Edinburgh, said: “The city centre business community is delighted to see the work on Rose Street starting. Although there will be obvious short-term disruption, the delivery of a high-quality surface along the whole length of Rose Street is fundamental to ensuring the historic street is a key place for residents and visitors to shop, live and enjoy their leisure time on."

The project is being carried out as part of the Council’s Infrastructure Capital Investment Programme, which in 2019/20 will deliver an £18m package of spending to enhance and upgrade transport infrastructure across the city.

It is intended that improvements will transform the surrounding environment for pedestrians, bringing long-term benefits to local businesses.

The scheme is part of the Council’s long-term plans for City Centre Transformation, an over-arching strategy to create a ‘people-friendly’ city centre, encouraging walking, cycling and enjoyment of public spaces.

Rose Street was designed as part of James Craig’s New Town plan in 1767, and in 1873 became the first pedestrian street in the city.