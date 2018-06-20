2 Scots return from Iraq service to Penicuik base

Glad to be firmly back on Scottish soil, soldiers have returned to their Penicuik base after a six-month tour in Iraq.

Almost 200 servicemen and women from the 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, based at Glencorse Barracks, have been deployed in Iraq – training Iraqi security forces and Kurdish Peshmerga troops to fight pockets of Daesh who are still in the country.

As part of Operation Shader, 2 SCOTS’ non-combat role has been aimed at strengthening forces as they fight to remove Islamic State.

They have provided the latest training in urban combat, marksmanship and countering improvised explosive devices to enable the ISF to counter ISIS threats in the region and any potential attacks from the bordering nations of Syria and Iran.