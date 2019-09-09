£32m Jurys Inn plans include new Leonardo Nyx hotel proposals

PLANS have been handed over to extend a prominent hotel as well as build a new boutique hotel and flats in the Old Town.

Jurys Hotel Management UK Ltd want to extend the Jurys Inn Hotel on Jeffrey Street with an additional 101 bedrooms, as well as building a boutique 131-bedroom Leonardo Nyx hotel - "possibly the first such in the UK".

The development plans for the Jurys Inn site

The £32m plans also include 31 flats and retail units - with the development taking place in the space behind the current hotel. A public space will be created - with pedestrian links into and through the development site from existing closes.

A statement from the developers said: "We believe that the proposals are sympathetic to the pattern, scale, massing and typologies of the Old Town, and will sit comfortably and successfully within the existing urban grain, improving the area. Our study of the history of the area, and of the Old Town generally, has greatly enhanced our understanding.

"The proposals include a new 131-bed hotel, a 101-bed extension to the existing Jurys Inn Hotel, 31 flats in two residential blocks, and retail / café units.

"Substantial new public space will be created, with pedestrian links to and through the site from the five adjacent closes. This will include a wheelchair accessible route from Jeffrey Street to the top of Chalmer’s Close, near the High Street."

If granted planning permission by the city council, the three new buildings will face into a new courtyard. All rooms in the new hotel will have walk-in showers, and a proportion of rooms will be accessible to wheelchair users.

The developers say that "in excess of 25 per cent" of the flats will be available as affordable housing. Planners have received 12 objections and two letters of support relating to the proposals.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has lodged not objected to the proposals - but has raised concerns about the impact on the World heritage setting.

In a letter submitted to planners, HES said: "We consider there is an adverse impact on both the outstanding universal value of the World Heritage site and also the setting of the A-listed Trinity Apse, but, on balance, these impacts are not so significant as to justify objection.

"This view is partly based on extant consents and is balanced against the real potential of the site to be opened up by the proposals."