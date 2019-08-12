Activists protest outside Scottish Tory HQ

YOUNG protesters plan to stage a demonstration outside Scottish Tory headquarters today over Boris Johnson’s Brexit policy.

Members of pro-EU group Our Future Our Choice say they will wear masks depicting Mr Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Gove as they unveil a “No Deal - No UK” banner at the offices in Northumberland Street in the New Town.

The group said Scottish Tory MPs faced a choice between falling in behind the Prime Minister’s “kamikaze Brexit” or trying to change the policy and save the 312-year union between Scotland and England.

Harry McNeill, director of Our Future, Our Choice - Scotland, said: “While Ruth Davidson has paid lip service to rejecting a no-deal Brexit, the reality is that she and the rest of the Scottish Conservatives have done very little in practice to change party policy on the issue. If the Scottish Conservatives are serious about saving the union they must put the national interest ahead of party unity and actively campaign to stop this Brexit at any cost mentality that has gripped the Tory Party”