Alex Salmond accuses Nicola Sturgeon of ‘rewriting history’

Have your say

Alex Salmond has accussed SNP bosses of “rewriting history” after his time as first minister was left off the party’s website.

In a section telling the story of the SNP, the formation of the first SNP government in 2007 does not mention Mr Salmond as leader.

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

An article on the 2014 independence referendum also fails to mention the former first minister.

“Nicola should stop rewriting history and concentrate on making history by taking Scotland to independence,” Salmond told The Scottish Sun.

An SNP spokeswoman told the newspaper: “Alex Salmond still gets numerous hits on our website.”

READ MORE: Sturgeon insists job not on the line over Salmond row

The Sun noted the “history” section of the party’s internet pages appeared to have been changed on January 15.

The relationship between Salmond and his former deputy has broken down follwing a collapsed Scottish Government investigation into allegations of sexual harrasment against the former party leader.

ButNicola Sturgeon this week insisted her job is not on the line over the fallout.

The First Minister admitted she is going through “difficult issues” with her former mentor during a flying visit to the House of Commons where she met with SNP MPs.

The Scottish Parliament announced it would stage an inquiry into the botched Government handling of a probe into two claims of sexual harassment against the former First Minister made by female civil servants.

Mr Salmond has denied the claims.