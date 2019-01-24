Alex Salmond arrested by Police Scotland and due in court

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has been arrested and is due in court, it emerged today.

He is due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court later this afternoon, it has been confirmed.

Alex Salmond. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police Scotland said: “We can confirm a 64 year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

It is understood Mr Salmond was arrested on Wednesday and that he is not currently in custody.

It is not known what he has been charged with. A spokesman said the charge against Mr Salmond would not be revealed until his court appearance.

Salmond remains a hugely influential figure in the Nationalist movement in Scotland and last weekend called on his successor Nicola Sturgeon to focus all her energies on securing independence as an alternative to the Brexit turmoil.

Mr Salmond quit as First Minister the day after the referendum defeat in 2014, then moved to Westminster at the general election the following year where he served as SNP foreign affairs spokesman.

He lost his Banff and Buchan seat to Tory Colin Clark in seat in 2017.

He currently hosts a weekly chat show on the Russian broadcaster RT.