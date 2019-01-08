Alex Salmond case: Scottish Government acted unlawfully over sexual harassment complaint

Alex Salmond has won a major court victory against the Scottish Government over the way complaints of sexual harassment against him were investigated.

The former First Minister had objected to the procedures used by the Scottish Government to look into two complaints against him after it emerged that the investigating officer had previous contact with the complainers.

And the Scottish Government admitted during a Court of Session hearing in Edinburgh today that there was a “procedural flaw” in the case, meaning the case against Salmond will effectively collapse.

Salmond was in court today, along with former SNP colleagues Kenny MacAskill and Tricia Marwick.

Salmond has always denied allegations of wrongdoing, but still faces an ongoing police investigation into the charges.

The Scottish Government said today it could still open a fresh probe into Salmond’s conduct if the complainers involved want to press ahead.

The head of Scotland’s civil service, Leslie Evans, who established the procedures which were used to investigate Salmond, today apologised and ordered a review into what went wrong.

“After reassessing all the materials available, I have concluded that an impression of partiality could have been created based on one specific point - contact between the Investigating Officer and the two complainants around the time of their complaints being made in January 2018,” she said today.

“The full picture only became evident in December 2018 as a result of the work being undertaken to produce relevant documents in advance of the hearing.

“I want to apologise to all involved for the failure in the proper application of this one particular part of the Procedure. There is nothing to suggest that the Investigating Officer did not conduct their duties in an impartial way.

“Unfortunately, the interactions with the complainants in advance of the complaints being made meant that the process was flawed, however impartially and fairly the Investigating Officer conducted the investigation.”

She added that the court case was “never about the substance of the complaints” but about the process that took place to investigate those complaints.

“It is accordingly open to the Scottish Government to re-investigate the complaints and, subject to the views of the complainants, it would be our intention to consider this - however, this will only be once ongoing police inquiries have concluded,” she added.

“Meantime I have commissioned an internal review of the specific application of this one element of the procedure. We shall learn and apply the lessons of this case to any future complaint addressed under our internal procedure.”